KCMR-FM, Clear Lake Bank team up to raise money for area nonprofits

Clear Lake Bank & Trust and KCMR radio 97.9 FM have joined together in a month-long campaign during July to support several local nonprofits.

The Give Where You Live fundraising campaign will be used to help raise money for local organizations decimated by demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizations the bank and radio station will be collecting for are: Living Free, Community Kitchen, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Mason City Family YMCA,Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless , 43 North Iowa, Climb N’ Crawl, My Happy Haven,Crisis Intervention, One Vision, Everybody Plays in Clear Lake, YSS Francis Lauer Youth Services, and United Way of North Central Iowa.

Information about each of these local nonprofit agencies will be posted on the KCMR Radio website at kcmrfm.com, as well as information on how donations can be made to the Give Where You Live fundraiser.

