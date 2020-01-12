Katie Wold Pappajohn Center December Entrepreneur of the Month

“It was important for me to be downtown. The center of the community needs to be the heart of the community, something that’s lacking in modern life," Wold said. "We’ve been able to be a part of the progression of downtown as it comes back to being the heart of the community. Restoring our historic buildings is a part of that process.”

Market 124 opened in Mason City in May 2012. The concept of many vendors under one roof allows small businesses in North Iowa to get into the Mason City retail market without all the overhead costs. Several of Mason City’s small businesses got their start selling in Market 124; Otto’s Oasis and Grandma Sugar’s Cupcakes are both North Iowa businesses who began in Market 124, established a customer base, grew, and eventually moved on and out to their own locations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Extensive renovations on the second floor have created eight rental spaces for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs to build their own endeavors. Market 124 also incorporated Turtle Creek Pottery, a paint your own pottery studio nestled into a corner of the building.

“The old model of retail doesn’t work anymore,” Katie explained. “The retail is important, but the experience of doing something with your friends or family, or even just for yourself, is therapeutic. We all need that creative time.”