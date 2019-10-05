Karl and Jean Schilling of Kaleidoscopes To You are the September 2019 Entrepreneurs of the Month, sponsored by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and the North Iowa Area SBDC.
Kaleidoscope To You is a mosaic of a small family business. Located in the small North Iowa town of Manly, the business evolved from the merging of two family-owned businesses.
Karl Schilling began working with glass in junior high with a stained glass apprenticeship. His parents were entrepreneurs and encouraged him to use his talent and passion in his own entrepreneurial endeavor. In 1982, they began by creating kaleidoscopes out of stained glass for the House on the Rock, Wisconsin’s famed tourist attraction.
After receiving his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, they opened more art glass galleries, including a store dedicated only to kaleidoscopes in the Mall of America.
Jean Schilling also comes from an entrepreneurial family. Her mom owned and operated The Plant Ranch, a florist and greenhouse with locations in Manly and Mason City. Jean graduated with degrees in economics and neurobiology, but couldn’t shake her love of the family business. The entrepreneurial life kept calling to her, and in 1997 Jean and Karl moved back to Manly to merge their family businesses.
By 1997, Karl and Jean were operating five storefronts in three states for all their combined businesses.
Kaleidoscopes To You serves an admittedly niche market. Jean attributes their success in this tough industry to their early adoption of e-commerce. They began selling online in 1998.
“We just knew online was the only way forward. We knew we couldn’t run this business in rural Iowa without a national, an international reach,” Jean said. “When it all began, we didn’t have internet at the shop, or at home. We had a few website pages and a phone number, and people started calling.”
In 2006, the Schillings closed the florist and greenhouse to concentrate on their growing online sales.
