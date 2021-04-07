Julia Dannen, of D&S Services, wins statewide entrepreneur award

A Mason City business owner is among the winners of the state Small Business Development Center 2021 special entrepreneur awards.
Julia Dannen, owner of D&S Services in Mason City, is the 2021 Deb Dalziel Woman Entrepreneur Achievement Award winner.
The award honors an Iowa woman entrepreneur who has significantly changed or improved her life and the lives of others. The award is presented in memory of Deb Dalziel, a devoted small business advocate who was director of the Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Community College, Burlington, from 1987 until her death from cancer in 1999, at the age of 44.
Brook Boehmler, regional director of the North Iowa Area SBDC, nominated Dannen for the Deb Dalziel Award because, “Julia has been an inspirational long-term client of the Small Business Development Center. Her 'can-do' attitude helps put small business owners at ease. Julia's tenacity and dedication to excellence has helped her build a successful and influential business in Mason City.”
Other award winners include:
Bruce Teague, owner of Caring Hands & More LLC, Iowa City: the 2021 Neal Smith Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner.
Rebecca Runyon, founder of Bessie’s Parlor: the 2021 Think Big Award winner.
“We are honored to have clients who have worked diligently to move their businesses forward while still showing a strong commitment to their communities and customers, said Lisa Shimkat, state director of America’s SBDC Iowa. "We are delighted to be able to recognize their hard work and success with these awards.”
More information regarding ceremony details will be at a later date.
Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, America’s SBDC Iowa has 15 regional assistance centers located strategically across the state. Since program inception in 1981, the SBDC has helped Iowa businesses and entrepreneurs through no fee, confidential, customized, professional business counseling and practical, affordable training workshops.
For more information on America’s SBDC Iowa programs or services, call 515-294-2030 or visit www.iowasbdc.org, or on social media @IowaSBDC.
