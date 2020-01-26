Julia Dannen NIACC Pappajohn Center January Entrepreneur of the Month

Julia Dannen of D&S Services has been named the January 2020 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and the North Iowa Area SBDC.
Julia Dannen is an enrolled agent who is a federally licensed taxpayer representative admitted to practice before all branches of the IRS and IRS Office of Appeals. She currently works with taxpayers who owe the IRS and state taxing authorities back taxes.
“I've been representing individuals and small businesses with complex IRS and state issues," Dannen said. "Seeing them getting out of financial tax burden is very rewarding."
Dannen has been called an inspiration by clients and fellow business owners. She immigrated to the United States from Russia in 2004. She put herself through college and in 2010 graduated from University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
She purchased D&S Services in 2008. In 2011, Julia became a United States citizen and is raising her daughter (now a freshman in high school) while operating D&S Services.
Dannen was named a finalist for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2019 NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala, with multiple nominations from the community. As a recognized expert in her field, Dannen has built a reputation for D&S Services as providing reliable, superior quality services. Dannen's clients span the Midwest, including Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North and South Dakota.
D&S Services has been a member of the Targeted Small Business program since 2012. Dannen shared her experience as a TSB member with other North Iowa business owners at Start Smart and the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center's Launch & Grow Your Business course at the request of the North Iowa Area SBDC.
"Julia has been an inspirational long-term client of the Small Business Development Center," said Brook Boehmler, North Iowa Area SBDC director. "Her 'can-do' attitude helps put small business owners at ease.”
In partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs.