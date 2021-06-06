What are north Iowa businesses doing to combat labor shortages?

Open job postings haven’t been hard to come by in North Iowa over the past six months.
Businesses in northern Iowa have struggled to find people to fill vacant positions over the last year, leaving many companies short on staff.
Lorie Nelson, the human resources generalist for Stellar Industries in Garner, said it’s been challenging to get people to fill any vacant jobs.
“It’s been really hard. It’s been a struggle,” Nelson said when asked how difficult it’s been to get applicants.
Steve Shell, an administrator for the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, said he too has been struggling for various positions.
“We aren’t desperate by any means,” Shell said. “But, we have a lot of positions we could fill.”
Businesses in the area have had to get creative about finding new applicants during this time period.
Bryant Stump, the owner and operator of Bare Metal Welding in Mason City, has used more unconventional methods to find good help.
“Recently, I’ve had the best luck posting ads on Facebook. I’ve tried temp agencies but haven’t got good help,” Stump said. “Through word of mouth, you build a good relationship with the community, and that’s where the really good help comes from.”
Shell has also seen success posting through Facebook.
“We do a lot of Facebook ads and share that out as much as we can,” Shell said. “We’ll do some advertising in the newspaper, too.”
Nelson is attempting to hire through all avenues possible for Stellar Industries.
“Whatever (hiring) events come up, we try and attend,” Nelson said. “But, our best applicants have come from employee referrals.”
One of the events many businesses in need of employees are attending, including Stellar Industries, is the Open Air Career Fair. The Open Air Career Fair is on Wednesday, June 9, from 12-3 p.m. at the Mason City Arena Parking Lot.
It’s not only minimum wage jobs that have been difficult to fill for employers. Businesses are currently struggling to fill any of their vacant positions.
“Nursing is definitely our biggest shortage right now,” Shell said.
Shell hypothesized that the reason for the lack of nursing candidates is that recent college graduates often fill these jobs, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been fewer people attending school.
Some of the other positions aside from nursing roles that Lutheran Retirement Home is hiring for include housekeeping, cooks and dietary aides.
Stellar Industries has no lack of job openings, either.
“All positions are a problem to hire for right now,” Nelson said. “Everything has been an issue.”
Stellar Industries currently has 26 open positions to apply for on their website.
To combat the large number of job openings, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that she would be ending federal unemployment benefits in an effort to get unemployed Iowans living on unemployment back to work. Those benefits end for Iowans starting Saturday, June 12.
The federal government’s pandemic unemployment benefits will end for the rest of the country on Sept. 12, later this year.
