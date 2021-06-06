What are north Iowa businesses doing to combat labor shortages?

Shell has also seen success posting through Facebook.

“We do a lot of Facebook ads and share that out as much as we can,” Shell said. “We’ll do some advertising in the newspaper, too.”

Nelson is attempting to hire through all avenues possible for Stellar Industries.

“Whatever (hiring) events come up, we try and attend,” Nelson said. “But, our best applicants have come from employee referrals.”

One of the events many businesses in need of employees are attending, including Stellar Industries, is the Open Air Career Fair. The Open Air Career Fair is on Wednesday, June 9, from 12-3 p.m. at the Mason City Arena Parking Lot.

It’s not only minimum wage jobs that have been difficult to fill for employers. Businesses are currently struggling to fill any of their vacant positions.

“Nursing is definitely our biggest shortage right now,” Shell said.

Shell hypothesized that the reason for the lack of nursing candidates is that recent college graduates often fill these jobs, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been fewer people attending school.