NSB Bank employee finds variety in banking career

Rachael Swanson has found variety in the world of banking.

Swanson, a loan officer for NSB Bank currently, has a multiple roles within the field. After graduating from University of Northern Iowa, she went to work at U.S. Bank in Des Moines as a credit review specialist according to a release.

She stayed in banking when she moved to Mason City area becoming a credit analyst at a local bank.

Before banking, Swanson worked as a janitor for a local high school. The lessons from this job has helped her in her current position.

"I learned that all jobs are equally important and keep the world running," Swanson said.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

