NIACC sells $6.75 million bond for jobs training program that creates 511 jobs

A new job training agreement is good news for economic development in North Iowa.

The North Iowa Area Community College board of directors approved final agreements Tuesday with seven North Iowa businesses to create 511 jobs using $6.75 million in bonds through the Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training Program. It is the biggest bond sale ever for this program by the college.

"It really is just a dedication to their employees and what they feel is important and putting training as an important piece of employment and retention," said Dean of Continuing Education Patti Hanson. "All that is just the perfect mix, and it allows people to access the training at really no cost."

The seven North Iowa businesses that reached final agreements are:

Pure Prairie Farms in Charles City will create 224 positions and have a net training fund of $2,337,507.31.

Stellar Industries Inc. in Garner will create 119 positions and have a net training fund of $821,304.62.

UpTower Inc. in Saint Ansgar will create 92 positions and have a net training fund of $851,047.34.

Centro Inc. from Hampton will create 40 positions and have a net training fund of $285,935.68.

Rahr Bushel Boy LLC in Mason City will create 16 positions and have a net training fund of $80,440.54.

Plas-Tech in Garner will create 10 positions and have a net training fund of $79,764.56.

Valent Biosciences in Osage will create 10 positions and have a net training fund of $106,803.40.

"It's just a positive sign for the economy. The challenge will be finding the workforce, but when businesses are growing that's good for everybody," said President Steven Schulz.

The Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training Program, also known as 260E, assists businesses creating new positions with new employee training, according to the Iowa Economic Development website. Hanson said businesses have to meet requirements and be in specific sectors to be a part of the program.

"When they start to talk about growth, we work with them to establish their base employment level. Any positions that they add above that qualify for this training fund are created by taking out bonds," said Hanson.

Hanson said the 511 positions created in NIACC's service area include a variety of job types, from human resource to manufacturing. NIACC takes the job training straight to the business and provides the resources businesses need. Participants may be eligible for reimbursement up to 50% of the approved award amount for on-the-job training, according to Iowa Economic Development.

"That's money that they can take for the lower productivity of people as they learn to do the new job, and then the other half is typically the structured training," said Hanson.

Workers already have been hired and are being trained for many of the 511 jobs being created.

"They've already been hiring once we establish that base employment level with a preliminary agreement. They can start hiring from then, and (the final agreement) just solidifies the project with them," said Hanson.

NIACC sold $6.75 million in bonds Monday to Northland Securities Inc., which will finance the program, according to Hanson. It is NIACC's biggest agreement under the program, with the next-highest total at $3.4 million.

According to Iowa Economic Development, "the award amount is paid back and bonds retired by the business diverting 1.5% or 3% (dependent upon wage thresholds) of gross payroll from the Iowa state withholding taxes generated by the new positions."

"They can train all these new people at no cost, essentially," Hanson said.

The amount for this agreement was going to be lower, but the figures and timeline shifted because there were more positions than originally expected, Hanson said.

"We want to accommodate that. That's what Continuing Education, our department, is part of. We're here to help the businesses," said Hanson.