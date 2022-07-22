 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glen Oaks Community welcomes Besco as community relations coordinator

  • 0

Glen Oaks Community announced on Thursday that Kelly Besco as its new community relations coordinator.

“I look forward to working with the local Chambers and using my background in marketing and public relations within the community," said Besco.

Kelly Besco

Besco

Glen Oaks Community is designed for active 55 years and up adults in Clear Lake, featuring TimberCrest Apartments for rent and The Terraces Townhomes for purchase, according to a press release. Glen Oaks Community offers a variety of accessible layouts, ensuring paramount comfort and quality of life.

Besco can be contacted by calling 641-355-1294 or emailing at kbesco@onevision.org.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk plans to counter-sue Twitter over $44 billion deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News