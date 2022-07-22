Glen Oaks Community welcomes Besco as community relations coordinator

Glen Oaks Community announced on Thursday that Kelly Besco as its new community relations coordinator.

“I look forward to working with the local Chambers and using my background in marketing and public relations within the community," said Besco.

Glen Oaks Community is designed for active 55 years and up adults in Clear Lake, featuring TimberCrest Apartments for rent and The Terraces Townhomes for purchase, according to a press release. Glen Oaks Community offers a variety of accessible layouts, ensuring paramount comfort and quality of life.

Besco can be contacted by calling 641-355-1294 or emailing at kbesco@onevision.org.