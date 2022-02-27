Floyd County Medical Center hires interim chief information officer

The Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) announced on Monday the hiring of an interim chief information officer (CIO).

Cristina Thomas is stepping into the role of interim CIO and brings 40 years of experience in healthcare information technology to her new role. She has previously served as CIO for five other organizations ranging from large enterprise health systems to rural critical access facilities according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cristina to Floyd County Medical Center,” said Chief Executive Ofﬁcer Dawnett Willis in a statement. “In the Healthcare Information Technology space that is constantly advancing, Cristina’s vast industry knowledge, leadership and vision will play a vital role at FCMC.”

As interim CIO, Thomas will work to implement Meditech Expanse at FCMC, which will go live in October. She will also ensure both FCMC information technology services and other support structures are in place.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

