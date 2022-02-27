 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floyd County Medical Center hires interim chief information officer

  • 0
FCMC logo.png

The logo for the Floyd County Medical Center.
FCMC Cristina Thomas

Thomas

The Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) announced on Monday the hiring of an interim chief information officer (CIO).

Cristina Thomas is stepping into the role of interim CIO and brings 40 years of experience in healthcare information technology to her new role. She has previously served as CIO for five other organizations ranging from large enterprise health systems to rural critical access facilities according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cristina to Floyd County Medical Center,” said Chief Executive Ofﬁcer Dawnett Willis in a statement. “In the Healthcare Information Technology space that is constantly advancing, Cristina’s vast industry knowledge, leadership and vision will play a vital role at FCMC.”

As interim CIO, Thomas will work to implement Meditech Expanse at FCMC, which will go live in October. She will also ensure both FCMC information technology services and other support structures are in place.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lead to higher airline prices?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News