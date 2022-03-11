 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Citizens Bank announces hire in wealth management department

FCB SawyerDalluge

Dalluge

First Citizens Bank announced a new hire in the Wealth Management Department on Friday.

Sawyer Dalluge has joined the Investment Management Team as an Associate Investment Officer in the Mason City West office. According to a press release, Dalluge will coordinate with the investment management team to ensure a consistent investment story and follow through with portfolio management consistent with the wealth management department investment policy.

“We are excited to see the continued growth of our team and the enthusiasm and desire to learn expressed by Sawyer will serve our clients well,” said trust investment officer Jim Anderson in a statement.

