When Gov. Kim Reynolds said last week that a moratorium on home foreclosures and rental evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic would be lifted on the 27th, the move was made in conjunction with an announcement that the state would create a program to assist Iowans who have lost income due to the pandemic.

An initial $22 million would go toward the program, run through the Iowa Finance Authority, and would be available until the end of the year or until money runs out and isn't reupped.

Since the applications became available, more than 300 people have put in for funding to pay mortgages and rent during a time when they're dealing with COVID-19 layoffs and hours reductions.

And the possible peak in need for the program isn't even here yet.

According to Iowa Finance Authority Communications Director Ashley Jared, the program currently doesn't allow people who are receiving the extra $600 in unemployment benefits to apply for eviction and foreclosure assistance. But once that expires on July 31, Iowans in need of such housing help can apply.

And the Iowa Finance Authority is expecting them too.

"If that does expire we think the need will greatly increase," Jared said. "It might have a slower start but then we’re expecting it to pick up through the fall." In Iowa, the renting population totals 790,918 (according to Princeton University's Eviction Lab project). Which means that an eviction rate in Iowa of even 2.3% (a rough national average) would result in 18,191 people being left without a home.

Based on a rough estimate, Jared said that the program would possibly be able to support 6,500 people with the $22 million. If demand surpasses that, the Iowa Finance Authority could have more funds allocated to it.

As of right now, no actual money has been disbursed as the Iowa Finance Authority is still reviewing at least 300 applications for eligibility requirements. It isn't just enough that those who apply aren't receiving the added $600 in unemployment benefits, their income needs to be 80% of median income for the county they reside in and there needs to have been a COVID impact to their financial source.

Iowa Legal Aid Litigation Director Alex Kornya said that he fully understands the $600 stipulation but that it's "always tough to turn people away who need help" especially when that need appears to be increasing.

According to Kornya, his organization has at least 700 eviction cases currently on file and a sizable portion of those may have violated moratorium orders. "The single largest area of our 15,000 cases is housing," Kornya said. "Even in normal times, we’re doing a lot of cases related to evictions. Right now that has only increased. We’re seeing the same issues we’ve always seen plus more because of the pandemic."

He thinks there will be more of those as well as more foreclosure cases because, as he said, "Cash assistance is good if someone is able to get a job but all it does is buy you time."

As far as time goes, Kornya said he's also worried that disbursements from the state fund might not happen quickly enough for some people. The way he framed the question was: "Will they be able to access these funds in time?"

For Kornya, who began his legal career at the onset of the 2008 recession, all of this is starting to feel like the worst case of déjà vu.

"I worry that we’re going back to those days. I think there are a lot of people that will be doing everything they can to help people, but I would be ignoring reality if I said I wasn’t worried."

One reason such a program like the one being operated by the Iowa Finance Authority is needed is that someone worried about an eviction or foreclosure right now doesn't necessarily qualify for existing housing programs.

North Iowa Regional Housing Authority Executive Director Justin Stotts said that the program from Reynolds' office helps people that fall through the cracks or "make just a little bit too much to enroll in our program." What the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority does tends to be more proactive while this new program is more reactive.

In either case though, applications are trending upward. Stotts shared that applications to the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority waiting list totaled 160 in April and 143 in May and called that a "sizable increase."

But not a totally overwhelming one.

Stotts said that his organization continuously puts out applications when it has funding available and it does at this time.

"We continue to make sure that our current program participants are supported if they have loss in income or change in circumstances," he said. "We’re making sure to get those changes processed quickly so that we can prevent them from getting into a situation where an eviction from their landlord could be an issue."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

