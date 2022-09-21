Community Health Center of Mason City adds mental health provider

Community Health Center of Mason City has a new addition to their behavioral health team.

Brian Ayersman has joined to the organization's behavioral health team. Ayersman is a psychiatric nurse practitioner and will be available to take patients, children through adult, starting Oct. 3 for evaluation and treatment. As a psychiatric nurse practitioner, Ayersman is able to diagnose psychiatric or mental health disorders and provide medication management, according to the release.

Ayersman earned his associate degree in nursing from Mercy College of Health Sciences, his bachelor’s degree from Chamberlain college and his master’s degree from Walden University where he graduated with a specialty in psychiatry (PMHNP). Prior to earning his degree to practice, he worked as a psychiatric nurse at the VA of Central Iowa for nine years.