Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces six promotions

Clear Lake Bank & Trust (CLB&T) announced on Thursday the promotion of six of their employees.

In the Clear Lake location:

  • Julie Reese has been promoted to Teller Operations Supervisor. Julie started at CLB&T in 2008 with many years of banking experience.
  • Melissa Borrelli has been promoted to Senior Teller. Melissa has been a Teller with CLB&T for one year and earned her promotion through the Teller Career Progression program.
  • Lindsay Luna has also been promoted to Senior Teller through the Teller Career Progression program. Lindsay has been with CLB&T for four years.

In the Garner location:

  • Emily Lemmon has been promoted to Teller Operations Supervisor in the Garner office. Emily has been with CLB&T for more than one year with previous Teller Supervisor experience in Buffalo, NY.

Emily Lemmon

Lemmon 

In the Mason City downtown location:

  • Audrey Hummel has accepted a Personal Banker position in their Mason City West office. Audrey has been with CLB&T for five years and began with previous banking experience. 

In the Mason City west:

  • Jamie Faught has been promoted to Teller Operations Supervisor in the Mason City West office. Jamie has been with CLB&T for six years and began with previous banking experience.
Jamie Faught

Faught
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

