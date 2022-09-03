Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces six promotions

Clear Lake Bank & Trust (CLB&T) announced on Thursday the promotion of six of their employees.
In the Clear Lake location:
- Julie Reese has been promoted to Teller Operations Supervisor. Julie started at CLB&T in 2008 with many years of banking experience.
- Melissa Borrelli has been promoted to Senior Teller. Melissa has been a Teller with CLB&T for one year and earned her promotion through the Teller Career Progression program.
- Lindsay Luna has also been promoted to Senior Teller through the Teller Career Progression program. Lindsay has been with CLB&T for four years.
In the Garner location:
- Emily Lemmon has been promoted to Teller Operations Supervisor in the Garner office. Emily has been with CLB&T for more than one year with previous Teller Supervisor experience in Buffalo, NY.
In the Mason City downtown location:
- Audrey Hummel has accepted a Personal Banker position in their Mason City West office. Audrey has been with CLB&T for five years and began with previous banking experience.
In the Mason City west:
- Jamie Faught has been promoted to Teller Operations Supervisor in the Mason City West office. Jamie has been with CLB&T for six years and began with previous banking experience.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com