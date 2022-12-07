 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles City Area Development executive receives national credential

  • 0

Timothy Fox, executive director of the Charles City Area Development Corporation, was named as a 2022 Entrepreneurship Development Professional recipient.

Tim Fox

Fox 

The International Economic Development Council announced Tuesday that Fox was one of the first 30 to be credentialed nationwide, according to a press release. 

The designation is designed for professionals who work with entrepreneurs and small businesses as well as those that support them via programs, networks and approaches that foster small business and entrepreneurial growth.

“IEDC’s EDP credential has prepared this next class of professionals to serve and advance their communities. They have demonstrated great dedication and hard work through the completion of the program.  This sets the foundation for great success in the future,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle. 

People are also reading…

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it
+1 
Charles City Area Development Corporation

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News