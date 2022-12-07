Charles City Area Development executive receives national credential

Timothy Fox, executive director of the Charles City Area Development Corporation, was named as a 2022 Entrepreneurship Development Professional recipient.

The International Economic Development Council announced Tuesday that Fox was one of the first 30 to be credentialed nationwide, according to a press release.

The designation is designed for professionals who work with entrepreneurs and small businesses as well as those that support them via programs, networks and approaches that foster small business and entrepreneurial growth.

“IEDC’s EDP credential has prepared this next class of professionals to serve and advance their communities. They have demonstrated great dedication and hard work through the completion of the program. This sets the foundation for great success in the future,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.