Amazon plans to bring more than 1,000 jobs to Davenport

E-commerce giant Amazon will increase its presence in Iowa, with plans to build a 2.9-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport, creating more than 1,000 permanent jobs, city of Davenport and Quad Cities Chamber officials announced Wednesday.
The news comes amid soaring profits as consumers flocked to online retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon posted $108.5 billion in sales for the quarter ending March 31, a 44% increase in year-over-year growth, smashing Wall Street analysts expectations for first-quarter earnings and revenues. Amazon reported record earnings per share of $15.79, up from $5.01 per share, and profits of $8.1 billion and an operating margin of 8.2%.
The fulfillment center, to be built immediately north of Interstate 80 and west of the Davenport Municipal Airport, would mark Amazon's second and its largest in the state. The company opened a 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Bondurant, outside of Des Moines, in December. Amazon also signed a lease agreement in March to move into an Ankeny warehouse, according Polk County property records, as it has quickly scaled up its physical presence and operations in Iowa and across the country.
To offset the cost of about $3.9 million in road improvements for the site, Davenport has applied to the Iowa Department of Transportation Revitalizing Iowa's Sound Economy grant program. The grant would cover 60% of the cost, and the city will use general fund and bonds abated by a tax increment financing program to cover the other 40%. The city says roadway improvements will include:
- Reconstruction and new turning lanes on north Division Street at the project site.
- Intersection improvements at Hillandale Road & Research Parkway with the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.
- Intersection improvements at the center's entrance at Northwest Boulevard and Hillandale Road.
- Intersection improvements at Northwest Boulevard and West 76th Street.
The company has embarked on a hiring spree so large it left historians and economists struggling for comparisons, the New York Times reported.
Amazon added 500,000 employees in 2020, bringing its global workforce to nearly 1.3 million by the end of 2020, according to its most recent financial report. It added an average of 1,400 new workers a day, according to the New York Times.
But in spite of solid wages (Amazon in 2018 raised its minimum wage to $15/hour for its U.S. workers, after facing pressure to boost compensation in its fulfillment centers and other facilities) and generous benefits, Amazon has quickly cycled through employees, the New York Times reported. Its global workforce fell from more than 1.29 million at the end of 2020 to 1.27 million full-time and part-time employees at the end of March, according to its latest quarterly financial report.
An a recent analysis of OSHA data compiled by a coalition of four major labor unions found that Amazon's focus on speed comes at a cost to the company's workforce.
The report by the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions representing more than 4 million workers, states rate of workplace injuries at Amazon is nearly two times that of other non-Amazon warehouses and storage facilities.
Amazon announced in May it was rolling out a new safety and injury-prevention program, piloted since 2019, to all Amazon operations sites in the U.S. before year-end as part of a $300 million investment in worker safety.
The company aims to cut recordable workplace injury and illness rates by 50% by 2025.
City and chamber officials, though, point to the positive impact Amazon's wages will have on other wages in local labor markets where Amazon operates.
Amazon’s pay increase in 2018 resulted in a 4.7% increase in the average hourly wage among other employers in the same labor market, according to a study by economists at the University of California-Berkeley and Brandeis University.
"This is a really big opportunity for the city of Davenport and definitely for our job market," said Davenport Alderman Kyle Gripp. "The promise is more than 1,000 jobs, but, really, the hope is over 1,500. A lot of these jobs pay a pretty good wage, and we think that it will help make the job market more competitive."