Amazon plans to bring more than 1,000 jobs to Davenport

E-commerce giant Amazon will increase its presence in Iowa, with plans to build a 2.9-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport, creating more than 1,000 permanent jobs, city of Davenport and Quad Cities Chamber officials announced Wednesday.

The news comes amid soaring profits as consumers flocked to online retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon posted $108.5 billion in sales for the quarter ending March 31, a 44% increase in year-over-year growth, smashing Wall Street analysts expectations for first-quarter earnings and revenues. Amazon reported record earnings per share of $15.79, up from $5.01 per share, and profits of $8.1 billion and an operating margin of 8.2%.

The fulfillment center, to be built immediately north of Interstate 80 and west of the Davenport Municipal Airport, would mark Amazon's second and its largest in the state. The company opened a 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Bondurant, outside of Des Moines, in December. Amazon also signed a lease agreement in March to move into an Ankeny warehouse, according Polk County property records, as it has quickly scaled up its physical presence and operations in Iowa and across the country.