Jenna Crooks receives national award for service

Jenna Crooks has been named the Good Samaritan Society's national Ever Forward Director of Nursing Services Champion.

Crooks is the director of nursing at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin, Minnesota.

According to the nomination form, champions must show extraordinary servant leadership and make decisions based on the best interests of the community.

The 28-year-old, mother of two, has flown to many Society locations over the past year. Crooks raised her hand and volunteered for the Society’s COVID-19 response team and has been to 10 locations. She says it’s easier for her to step up than to take her staff away from the care floor in Austin.

Clara Palm, an administrator-in-training, nominated Crooks for the award.

“She came to Howard Lake. We had an outbreak there. She came in and she had been to other centers that had outbreaks. She was just this saving grace,” Palm says. “After meeting her, I was like, ‘This person is very special.'”

