Jay McGregor named Alpha Omega Alpha Fellow

Dr. Jay M. MacGregor was recognized as a 2021 Alpha Omega Alpha Fellow in Leadership.

AΩA Fellows spend one year learning about leadership while working with educators, coaches, role models, mentors and liaisons.

MacGregor is the deputy chief of staff of the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. He is board-certified in general surgery and colorectal surgery and has served in a variety of senior leadership roles within the Veterans Health Administration.

MacGregor is a member of the rural and ambulatory care Surgery Advisory Board where he serves as a subject matter expert for the VHA National Surgery Office. He is currently the President of the North Dakota Chapter of the American College of Surgeons and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

MacGregor is the first VA physician selected as an AΩA Fellow in Leadership. He is a 1996 graduate of Mason City High School.

