Jane Fischer staff receive national diversity certification

Jessica Graham and Jenna Sheriff, of Jane Fischer & Associates, have both been awarded the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of Realtors.
Both Graham and Sheriff join more than 21,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification. The program is designed to meet the nation's fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR's members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities.
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today