 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jane Fischer staff receive national diversity certification
0 comments

Jane Fischer staff receive national diversity certification

{{featured_button_text}}

Jessica Graham and Jenna Sheriff, of Jane Fischer & Associates, have both been awarded the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of Realtors.

Both Graham and Sheriff join more than 21,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification. The program is designed to meet the nation's fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR's members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities.

Jessica Graham

Jessica Graham
Jenna Sheriff

Jenna Sheriff
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Getting ahead of taxes in retirement accounts

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News