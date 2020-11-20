'It's been the little things': Couple finds new home with nutrition club in Garner

When Emily Conlin and Austin Scott were looking to open their first business together, they wanted to find a place that felt like home.

And they found it in Garner.

“It’s been the little things for us,” Conlin said. “People come in here and run into people they know and it’s that kind of stuff that really warms our hearts. To get to see those connections and build those connections in a town like this is incredible.”

Conlin and Scott, wellness coaches, opened 321 Nutrition at 336 State St. in early November.

Both from small Midwestern towns, the couple was drawn to Garner’s charm and energy sort of by accident this summer.

Conlin had been working at a nutrition club in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, for two and a half years before she decided she wanted to open her own to “make an impact on the community more.”

She and Scott, who got engaged earlier this year, had looked at opening a nutrition club in about seven different cities in Wisconsin and another seven in Iowa before one of their mentors told them about a vacant storefront in Garner, a community neither had heard of or visited.