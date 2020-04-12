'It's been really rough for us:' Money short, time long for Clear Lake hair stylists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rae Francis can’t wait to get back into her salon.

She misses the schedule, the work and the conversations with her clients.

“I’m probably going to see some crazy color corrections and some crazy haircuts,” Francis said with a laugh. “But I’m up for the challenge.”

Rae’s Salon, located at 13 Plaza Drive in Clear Lake, and other salons have been closed since March 23 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the closure of salons, bars and restaurants and other non-essential businesses until April 30 earlier this month as part of her State Public Health Emergency Declaration.

Francis, who’s owned her own hair salon for the past 13 years, said she books appointments with her clients weeks — even months — out, and in the spring, which is when high school proms and weddings usually take place, she’s even busier.

So with the closure of her salon through the end of April, she has a lot of appointments to reschedule, at least 100, she said.

Francis, who is usually closed Mondays, said she’ll likely be working 12-hour days, six days a week to get all her clients in when she re-opens.