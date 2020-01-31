'It's time for reconstruction': Mason City 12th Street project gets feedback from residents

For a number of years now, Mason City officials have had plans to do reconstruction work in and around 12th Street Northwest.
There are the sort of transit issues with the street that sprout up over time (the pavement's worn down and there's grading work that needs to be done) as well as matters that shade over into possible safety concerns.
Storm water there can be a problem because the storm sewer drainage is lacking. Resident Larry Snyder said that "Every time it rains, it floods" because "There is no drainage in the North End."
After years of planning to address such issues, City Engineer Mark Rahm said Thursday night that now the city is at the stage to "make it happen." At a public information meeting in the Mason City Public Library, Rahm and representatives from engineering and design firm SEH showed residents what that action would actually look like.
According to Rahm and SEH Engineer Mike Danburg, the work would include pavement and storm sewer removal, as well as grading, and reshaping the right of way on the stretch from North Madison Avenue to North Washington Avenue and it run from somewhere around late-June/early-July into late-September/early-October (weather permitting).
They informed the crowd of about 20 or so neighborhood residents that there will be some obstructions that they have to deal with, such as rerouting travel and brief water stoppages, but that accessibility is always top of mind.
"When we do these kinds of things, it is difficult," Danburg acknowledged.
One major concern for at least one resident in attendance was "Why now for the project" and why couldn't the city have just done a minor update?
Rahm said that the city had done work more akin to that about 10 years prior and it was now time for something more substantial to be done.
"What was done up there at that time was just a patch...That pavement has had its life...So rather than try to rehab the street, it’s time for reconstruction," Rahm said.
Resident Mary White agreed that it was overdue and probably should've been done already.
"They should’ve did it when they did the 12th Street overpass. When we were tore up before."
Snyder had similar concerns about timing but said that those were alleviated during the course of the meeting.
Nothing materially will change with the look or feel of the street once work is done. Danburg said that it’ll look the same it’ll just be a brand new concrete street with brand new driveways.
"And then the sidewalk intersections will be ADA compliant so they’ll be upgraded to make sure that accessibility is there," he added.
The city's total obligation for the work has been projected by Rahm to be as much as $290,000. Iowa Department of Transportation will be responsible for at least $500,000.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.