"It's time for reconstruction" - Mason City 12th Street project gets feedback from residents

According to Rahm and SEH Engineer Mike Danburg, the work would include pavement and storm sewer removal, as well as grading, and reshaping the right of way on the stretch from North Madison Avenue to North Washington Avenue and it run from somewhere around late-June/early-July into late-September/early-October (weather permitting).

They informed the crowd of about 20 or so neighborhood residents that there will be some obstructions that they have to deal with, such as rerouting travel and brief water stoppages, but that accessibility is always top of mind.

"When we do these kinds of things, it is difficult," Danburg acknowledged.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

One major concern for at least one resident in attendance was "Why now for the project" and why couldn't the city have just done a minor update?

Rahm said that the city had done work more akin to that about 10 years prior and it was now time for something more substantial to be done.