Genomics, lactose-free products, dairy economics and the welfare of dairy farmers are current dairy industry issues ISU Dairy Specialist Jennifer (Brumm) Bentley deals with on a regular basis.
Bentley, who grew up on the Brumm Dairy Farm east of Stacyville, graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1998. Living on a dairy farm and showing dairy cattle at the Mitchell County Fair influenced Bentley to attend North East Iowa Community College in Calmar, where she obtained a degree in Dairy Herd Management in 2000. Bentley then attended Iowa State University (ISU) where she obtained a Dairy Science Degree in 2002 and a Master’s Degree in Agriculture in 2010.
Today, she and her husband, Noah, and their two children live on an acreage near Castalia, where she serves as ISU Extension's Dairy Specialist for 20 north central and northeast Iowa counties. Prior to obtaining this position, in 2010, she was a calf manager and an assistant herd manager at the ISU Dairy Research Farm at Calmar.
Bentley said one of the major technological advances in the dairy industry has been the introduction of Genomics, which is similar to DNA testing in humans. “You take hair samples from young heifer calves. The sample can predict the heifer’s potential milk production, health traits and the heifer’s longevity,” Bentley said.
She said a dairy farmer used to wait two years to see how a heifer would produce, but with Genomics a farmer can cull the calf much earlier. Genomics helps with breeding programs, through which heifers with poorer production potential may be bred to a beef bull. “Lots of farmers have too many heifers and this helps them make decisions on which heifers to keep for the milking herd,” Bentley said. “The cost of the genetic testing ranges from $50 to $250 per calf. Because it’s so costly most commercial dairymen go with the $50 package.”
In regards to economic trends in the industry, Bentley said, “Over the last four-year period all milk prices averaged around $14 per hundred weight,” she said. “In 2018, we saw the lowest prices, because we had a lot of surplus milk and there were export problems. This created a high inventory of milk.”
Bentley said, at this time, the average cost to produce milk is $17 per hundred weight. “We saw 111 dairies go out of business in the state of Iowa from December 2017 to January of 2019,” she said, “and we still see dairy farmers exiting.”
You have free articles remaining.
“To stay in business, dairy farmers took a close look at their feed costs and used farm-grown grains. The USDA’s Dairy Revenue Protection Program also helped,” Bentley said. The program allows dairy farmers the option of purchasing protection against extremely low milk prices.
The extreme financial pressures on farmers has also challenged those who work in the agriculture extension field. “There is a lot of farm stress,” Bentley said. “We are being trained to spot those who are experiencing this stress and help guide them to counselors who can help. We have seen increased suicide rates in those who are in agriculture.”
Bentley emphasized those who are experiencing extreme stress can contact an extension office and information where to get assistance will be provided.
Despite the grim outlook for dairy farmers, over the past several years, Bentley said there seems to be some hope on the horizon. With milk consumption per capita down, new dairy products are beginning to show up in dairy coolers. Non-lactose milk and other dairy products are now hitting the shelf. The dairy industry is also challenging plant-based milk products, pointing out those products do not contain all of the nine essential ingredients that milk provides. “Milk is milk,” Bentley said.
Another ray of hope for hardworking dairy producers is, “By the end of 2019, it is predicted milk prices will be around $19.05 per hundred weight,” Bentley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.