As part of the ongoing Highway 122 construction work in and around Mason City, traffic patterns will be altered this Friday as work nears completion.
On Friday at 5 p.m., weather permitting, crews will be shifting South Monroe to South Carolina Avenue traffic onto reconstructed eastbound lanes.
At present time, traffic is in a head-to-head pattern in westbound lanes to accommodate roadwork.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 2 Office, "Drivers should still be aware of temporary lane closures as the contractor wraps up the project for this season." Stop signs, which were removed at Delaware, Jefferson, and Pennsylvania avenues during the closure of Sixth Street, will be installed once again on side streets crossing Sixth Street.
In Clear Lake, just this past week, it was announced that a construction on Highway 122 would not be completed due to below-average fall temperatures.
"When it gets to the point where we’re supposed to be at the next couple weeks, it’s not feasible to do it," said Pete Hjelmstad, Iowa Department of Transportation District 2 field services coordinator. "It doesn’t make sense."
The $1.6 million project, which started in September, involves safety and operational improvements at the three intersections on Highway 122 between North 24th Street and North 32nd Street.
