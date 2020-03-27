Iowa sees largest-yet increase in COVID-19 cases

Iowa is experiencing a surge in confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with public health officials on Friday reporting 56 new positive tests and two additional deaths.
Iowa now has 235 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and three deaths, according to public health officials.
The Department of Public Health identified the latest deaths as an adult over age 81 in Poweshiek County and an Allamakee County resident between 61 and 80 years old. Both died Thursday night.
Health officials said 32 Iowa residents were hospitalized. The virus has now been found in 46 of Iowa's 99 counties.
The most recent cases mark the largest single-day increase. On Thursday, the state reported 34 new cases.
You have free articles remaining.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday expanded an earlier order closing businesses to include stores that sell furniture, books, clothing, shoes, jewelry and other items. The closures — which already included bars, dine-in restaurants, theaters and casinos — will last until at least April 7, she said. Schools will remain closed until April 13.
She has taken criticism for not ordering a mandatory shelter-in-place and on Friday was asked about critics who say the actions she has taken have needlessly shut down the economy.
Reynolds called her decisions among the most difficult she has taken as governor, and she became visibly upset as she encouraged Iowa residents to stay the course for a little longer.
“I know Iowans are scared and they’re nervous and I appreciate that, but we’re going to get through it and if you keep doing what we’ve asked you to do, we will be back to those good days so hang in there,” she said, removing her glasses and her voice cracking.
Shauna Callaway, director of public health in Poweshiek County, said the person who died in that county was a man with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized at Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
Callaway said three other county residents have tested positive for the virus in recent days. Health and government officials were working hard to “limit the spread of the impact of this virus” but also need cooperation from residents, she said.
“We need the help of every community member to self-isolate when they are sick and stay home when they are not,” she said. “Please stay home. That’s what’s truly going to mitigate this spread.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.