Iowa sees largest-yet increase in COVID-19 cases

She has taken criticism for not ordering a mandatory shelter-in-place and on Friday was asked about critics who say the actions she has taken have needlessly shut down the economy.

Reynolds called her decisions among the most difficult she has taken as governor, and she became visibly upset as she encouraged Iowa residents to stay the course for a little longer.

“I know Iowans are scared and they’re nervous and I appreciate that, but we’re going to get through it and if you keep doing what we’ve asked you to do, we will be back to those good days so hang in there,” she said, removing her glasses and her voice cracking.

Shauna Callaway, director of public health in Poweshiek County, said the person who died in that county was a man with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized at Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

Callaway said three other county residents have tested positive for the virus in recent days. Health and government officials were working hard to “limit the spread of the impact of this virus” but also need cooperation from residents, she said.

“We need the help of every community member to self-isolate when they are sick and stay home when they are not,” she said. “Please stay home. That’s what’s truly going to mitigate this spread.”

