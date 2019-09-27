{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company based in Garner, has hired two new team members and promoted a third.

Katie Reding has been promote to supervisor – sales support. In her new role, Reding will provide additional coordination and support for inside sales, distribution and direct sales, as well as support the IMT leadership team.

IMT has also hired Anthony Durbin and Daniel Horne. Durbin joins the sustaining engineering group as a recent graduate of Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. Horne recently earned his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado and will serve on the new product development group.

For more information on a career at IMT, please visit www.imt.com/careers. For more information on IMT visit www.imt.com.

