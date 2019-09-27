Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company based in Garner, has hired two new team members and promoted a third.
Katie Reding has been promote to supervisor – sales support. In her new role, Reding will provide additional coordination and support for inside sales, distribution and direct sales, as well as support the IMT leadership team.
You have free articles remaining.
IMT has also hired Anthony Durbin and Daniel Horne. Durbin joins the sustaining engineering group as a recent graduate of Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. Horne recently earned his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado and will serve on the new product development group.
For more information on a career at IMT, please visit www.imt.com/careers. For more information on IMT visit www.imt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.