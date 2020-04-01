Iowa Love partners with local organizations to provide gift cards for businesses

In the course of a single month, restaurants in Mason City and elsewhere in North Iowa have had to entirely reorient to the realities of an ongoing pandemic that has rendered longstanding business practices temporarily unfeasible.
Some restaurants, decades old, have decided to close for the duration of this crisis, while others are doing their best to stay open even as they see customer reductions of 60% or more. And they're far from the only sector that's seen such dramatic declines in the past several weeks.
Which is why Main Street Mason City, along with Visit Mason City, Mason City Chamber of Commerce, the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and local firm All Things Advertising announced that they're working together to do as much as possible to keep local businesses afloat amid turbulent waters.
As a part of that, those groups are partnering with eGift card platform Iowa Love to make it easier for area residents to think locally even with a global pandemic happening. The way it works is that patrons can go online to the "Shop Local eGift Cards" page and then find the card/business that tickles their fancy.
"This is a great opportunity for those businesses who are unable to provide an eGift card feature through their business," Rachel Wumkes said in a letter announcing the move.
"With the increasing spread of COVID-19 throughout the state of Iowa, it’s the perfect opportunity to create sales for your small business while still maintaining proper social distancing."
At this time, the CDC has social distancing guidelines in place until April 30, but those could extend further as that date approaches.
