Iowa Love partners with local organizations to provide gift cards for businesses

As a part of that, those groups are partnering with eGift card platform Iowa Love to make it easier for area residents to think locally even with a global pandemic happening. The way it works is that patrons can go online to the "Shop Local eGift Cards" page and then find the card/business that tickles their fancy.

"This is a great opportunity for those businesses who are unable to provide an eGift card feature through their business," Rachel Wumkes said in a letter announcing the move.

"With the increasing spread of COVID-19 throughout the state of Iowa, it’s the perfect opportunity to create sales for your small business while still maintaining proper social distancing."

At this time, the CDC has social distancing guidelines in place until April 30, but those could extend further as that date approaches.

