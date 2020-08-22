Iowa jobless claims below 84,000, unemployment for Cerro Gordo near 7.7 percent

At that time, unemployment was at at least 11.5% if not higher when accounting for potentially unemployed people who did not file claims. Based on data sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the peak unemployment rate for the county in the past 20 years before then was is in January 2010 when it hit 8.2 percent.

Data available from Iowa Workforce Development through June 2020 shows that the unemployment percentage for the county has dropped, the numbers still aren't far removed from that 20-year high.

Through the end of June, the unemployment percentage for Cerro Gordo County sat at 7.7%. Which was the exact percentage as that of Floyd County. Worth County was 0.2% higher while Winnebago County was still above 10% at 10.1%.

Initial claims reported on Aug. 13 were 5,282, and continuing claims at 92,853.