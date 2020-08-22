Iowa jobless claims below 84,000, unemployment for Cerro Gordo near 7.7 percent

Across the state of Iowa, unemployment claims, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, are in a bit of a peculiar place.
Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Iowa rose slightly last week, but overall the number of Iowans requesting jobless assistance remained below 84,000. Iowa Workforce Development officials on Thursday reported initial claims filed between Sunday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 15, totaled 6,544.
That included 5,828 filed by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 716 claims sought by non-residents.
The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 83,610 — a decrease of 8,490 from the previous week.
In Cerro Gordo County, new unemployment claims have generally trended downward but there will still be weeks with jumps. For instance, between May 27 and June 3, new claims jumped to 166 from 113. A little more than a month later, claims for the week of July 6 were up to 184 but still well below the worst of early April when claims topped 1,000.
At that time, unemployment was at at least 11.5% if not higher when accounting for potentially unemployed people who did not file claims. Based on data sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the peak unemployment rate for the county in the past 20 years before then was is in January 2010 when it hit 8.2 percent.
Data available from Iowa Workforce Development through June 2020 shows that the unemployment percentage for the county has dropped, the numbers still aren't far removed from that 20-year high.
Through the end of June, the unemployment percentage for Cerro Gordo County sat at 7.7%. Which was the exact percentage as that of Floyd County. Worth County was 0.2% higher while Winnebago County was still above 10% at 10.1%.
Initial claims reported on Aug. 13 were 5,282, and continuing claims at 92,853.
The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number in Iowa down to 4,891 — a decrease of 391 — and lowered the total of continuing claims to 92,100 — a decrease of 753 for a total decline of 1,144 — according to Iowa Workforce Development.
Officials with the state agency said they rely on the weekly data released by the U.S. Labor Department to report their numbers, and they also adopt the federal revisions to the previously published data.
Unemployment insurance benefit payments to jobless Iowans totaled $23,465,906 last week.
Industries with the most claims were manufacturing with 1,664, followed by a grouping of self-employed, independent contractors and others at 887.
After that, health care and social assistance industries totaled 608, construction 449 and accommodation and food services establishments with 429 initial claims last week.
That broadly mirrors local trends for Cerro Gordo County, where the harder hit work sectors were healthcare, social assistance, self-employed, retail, manufacturing and food service.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
