Iowa economic indicators down again in April

The six-month diffusion index remained unchanged at 37.5 in April from March.

Also, Iowa’s non-farm employment index saw its fifth straight month of decline and posted the largest one-month drop in that indicator’s history as well, according to the state revenue agency report.

The data suggested the Iowa economy would weaken through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, which ends June 30, and the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and that employment growth would weaken over the next three to six months.

With the historical employment impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said the 12-month moving average of weekly unemployment insurance claims in Iowa jumped to a level not reached since November 2009.

Also, the Iowa unemployment rate increased to 10.2 percent in April from 3.7 percent in March.

“April is the first month we have seen the real impact of the pandemic on our unemployment rate,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We remain hopeful that as we reopen the state and more people return to work, the rate will decrease quickly and this unprecedented rate will be a very temporary one.”