Iowa businesses worry about coronavirus' economic impact

As companies around the world have worried about disruptions of their business caused by the spreading coronavirus, businesses in the state of Iowa are starting to show concern.

In a recent survey done by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI), respondents projected decreased sales, as well as dips in hiring and capital expenditures for the second quarter. When announcing the results, ABI President Mike Ralston said that members of the association (which is comprised of 1,500 companies in 99 counties) are already being affected in a mixture of ways.

"It affects so many things we don’t think about," Ralston said.

One of the most notable effects found in the survey is that ABI members expect their expansion to slow.

Less than half (46.88%) of the 32 respondents said that they thought sales would grow over the next quarter while 40.63% expected things to remain the same and 12.50% predicted a retraction. At the same time last year, members a rosier outlook on expansion and predicted growth to be at 73%.