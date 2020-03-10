You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa businesses worry about coronavirus' economic impact
0 comments
alert top story

Iowa businesses worry about coronavirus' economic impact

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Testing

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.

As companies around the world have worried about disruptions of their business caused by the spreading coronavirus, businesses in the state of Iowa are starting to show concern.

In a recent survey done by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI), respondents projected decreased sales, as well as dips in hiring and capital expenditures for the second quarter. When announcing the results, ABI President Mike Ralston said that members of the association (which is comprised of 1,500 companies in 99 counties) are already being affected in a mixture of ways.

"It affects so many things we don’t think about," Ralston said. 

One of the most notable effects found in the survey is that ABI members expect their expansion to slow. 

Less than half (46.88%) of the 32 respondents said that they thought sales would grow over the next quarter while 40.63% expected things to remain the same and 12.50% predicted a retraction. At the same time last year, members a rosier outlook on expansion and predicted growth to be at 73%. 

Respondents also weren't exceptionally bullish on capital expenditures in the coming months, as only 56% said they planned to make such investments. That's down a full 23% from the first quarter. 

According to those surveyed, two of the top issues for this quarter were supply disruptions due to coronavirus and a shortage of skilled labor. Nearly half of the 1,500 members are in the manufacturing sector.

As of now, per the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been eight confirmed cases. Seven are located in Johnson County and were recently on a cruise ship, while the eighth, a middle-aged adult who recently traveled to California, lives in Pottawattamie County.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

ICYMI: News from the weekend

Catch up on stories from the weekend you might have missed:

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News