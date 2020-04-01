Iowa agrees to allow some abortions despite virus order

DES MOINES — Iowa abortion providers and the state reached an agreement Wednesday whereby a recent order by Gov. Kim Reynolds to temporarily halt elective medical procedures as part of her coronavirus response will not apply to all abortions.

When Reynolds was asked last week if her order stopping elective procedures through April 16 included abortions, she replied that it did. However, state attorneys representing Reynolds said Wednesday that there are exceptions, including women who are approaching the state's deadline after which most pregnancies must be carried to term.

Abortion providers Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Emma Goldman Clinic filed a lawsuit with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa on Monday against Reynolds and other state officials. They sought a court order to halt enforcement of Reynolds’ order as it applied to abortions.

A minute before a court hearing by telephone on Wednesday, the abortion providers and attorneys from the Iowa attorney general’s office reached an agreement in which Reynolds and state officials indicated that her order “only suspends ‘nonessential’ surgical abortions, those that cannot be delayed without undue risk to the health of the patient.”

