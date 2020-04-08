Iowa adds $20 million in aid to small businesses

According to Wednesday’s report by health officials, 1,151 people tested negative, for total of 12,821. Currently, 129 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an overnight increase from 104.

Linn County remains the spot where the most cases have been reported — 197, followed by Johnson County with 147, Polk at 134, Scott at 77, Washington at 62, Muscatine at 61 and Tama at 46.

Currently, Iowans between the ages of 41 and 60 have the most positive cases with 420, followed by 350 among Iowans 18-40, 290 in the 61-80 range, 72 among the 80 and older group and 13 among children 17 and younger, according to Public Health.

So far, 601 women and 544 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Debi Durham, director of the state Economic Development Authority, said 503 grant replies were sent out Tuesday evening night totaling more than $10 million and the numbers will grow daily until the state hits the $24 million that is being distributed from the state’s economic emergency fund and EDA budget.