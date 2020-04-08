Iowa adds $20 million in aid to small businesses

Restaurants, bars and other small businesses hard hit by the first round of coronavirus-related closures were among the first applicants to receive state economic assistance grants that were bumped up to $24 million on Wednesday, state officials said.
Overall, the state received requests for more than $148 million in state aid to help businesses with two to 50 employees weather the adverse effects of the global coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Kim Reynolds told a news conference held at the state’s emergency operations center.
“There is absolutely no playbook for this situation that we’re in right now,” Reynolds told a news conference where she announced the state is expanding by $20 million its $4 million state grant assistance program that is aimed at helping small businesses with between two and 50 employees that have been adversely affected by state orders to close temporarily as the COVID-19 epidemic unfolds in Iowa.
The announcement came on a day when Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported Iowa’s 27th coronavirus-related death – an adult Linn County resident over the age of 80.
After posting its first 100-plus day Tuesday, Reynolds said Iowa reported 97 new positive cases Wednesday – bringing the overall total to 1,145 in 79 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Of those who tested positive, 38 percent have recovered, the governor said.
According to Wednesday’s report by health officials, 1,151 people tested negative, for total of 12,821. Currently, 129 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an overnight increase from 104.
Linn County remains the spot where the most cases have been reported — 197, followed by Johnson County with 147, Polk at 134, Scott at 77, Washington at 62, Muscatine at 61 and Tama at 46.
Currently, Iowans between the ages of 41 and 60 have the most positive cases with 420, followed by 350 among Iowans 18-40, 290 in the 61-80 range, 72 among the 80 and older group and 13 among children 17 and younger, according to Public Health.
So far, 601 women and 544 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.
During Wednesday’s news conference, Debi Durham, director of the state Economic Development Authority, said 503 grant replies were sent out Tuesday evening night totaling more than $10 million and the numbers will grow daily until the state hits the $24 million that is being distributed from the state’s economic emergency fund and EDA budget.
“Every application was triaged and I use this word very purposely because triage actually describes this entire effort and this entire process,” Durham said. “We determined eligibility and the businesses identifying the greatest revenue disruption were awarded in this first round of funding that went out last evening.”
The state’s economic development director said many of the first grant recipients were restaurants, bars, breweries and other small businesses hit by the first wave of closures ordered last month to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but more money will be distributed to many economic sectors that produced nearly 14,000 applications seeking $148 million in eligible requests from struggling businesses.
“Currently, we are leveraging state and federal assistance to provide much-needed relief to Iowa workers and businesses now to help get them through this challenging time until we are fully opened for business again,” the governor said.
