Alexander retires from Investment Center of Clear Lake

Clear Lake Bank & Trust announced on Friday that Thomas Alexander retired from the Investment Center of Clear Lake after 27 years of owning the company.

In October of 2021, the Investment Center of Clear Lake was purchased by Lamont Financial Group, according to a press release.

Alexander began the Investment Center of Clear Lake in 1995. It has been housed within the Clear Lake location of Clear Lake Bank & Trust for the past 27 years, says the release.

During his career, Alexander has served as a president of the Clear Lake Lions and a Melvin Jones Fellow, chairman of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Finance Committee, and a founding board member of the Veteran’s Memorial Golf course. One of his biggest joys during his career was having the opportunity to coach his children’s baseball, softball, and basketball teams.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of the LFG Team since October of last year. The LFG Team has over 50 years of experience, and is led by Kris Lamont, with Amy Dixon, Dawn Barragy and Dawn Hood. The wealth advisors, Kris Lamont and Amy Dixon, live and work locally, which is very important to me,” said Alexander in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with you the last 27 years in Clear Lake. It has been an honor, and I truly appreciate you.”