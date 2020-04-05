IMT in Garner hires 3, moves 1 to new position

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company recently hired three new associates and moved another to a new role within the organization. The new hire and role realignment are part of its ongoing hiring initiative.

Josh Davis joins IMT as a GPSC buyer, providing support for purchasing of production materials. Davis graduated from Shippensburg University with a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management. He most recently worked at Arlee’s Home Fashions and previously interned at Billy Goat Industries.

Amy Eilers will now serve as finance specialist to support the bills of lading and finance processes. She previously held the role of IMT body assembler and brings more than 25 years of experience in accounts payable.

Linda Johanns has accepted the position of finance specialist, responsible for supporting payroll and accounts payable processes. Johanns most recently held the role of service and operations director at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and brings previous experience in loans processing.

Cindy LeGarde joins IMT as a sales coordinator, responsible for supporting the internal and external sales processes. LeGarde brings 20 years of experience to the team, and most recently held the role of customer service specialist at YRC Freight in Urbandale, Iowa.

