IEDA launches Shop Iowa with three Mason City businesses
Three Mason City businesses are showcasing their products and services on the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Shop Iowa platform.

Art on the Plaza, Wright on the Park and David Lee Jeweler are among more than 140 Iowa brick-and-mortar businesses participating in the new online marketplace that runs through next summer.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority, or IEDA, launched the platform Monday.

IEDA partnered with Iowa-based Member Marketplace Inc. to provide the platform at no charge to small, brick-and-mortar retail businesses statewide through June 2021.

Shop Iowa is an e-commerce platform that gives retailers, particularly those that didn’t previously have an online presence a place to showcase their business.

The platform allows consumers to browse through local stores for clothing, books, games, pet supplies and much more.

To shop Iowa-based businesses, including those in Mason City, visit ShopIowa.com.

Retailers can learn more and register to sell at ShopIowa.com/sell.

