IEDA launches Shop Iowa with three Mason City businesses

During World War II, Mason City resident Robert J. Welter piloted a P-51 Mustang for the Army Air Corps. At his funeral on Monday, a similar model flew over Welter's final resting place in Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery.
The flight was organized by the Rise Above/Red Tail organization which works to preserve and honor America's World War II history.
The Mustang was first designed in 1940 and flew in World War II as well as the Korean War.
In honor of Welter's service during World War II, Mason City Veterans Honor Guard members fired three volleys from their rifles which was originally meant to symbolize that the dead on a battlefield had been removed and caringly tended to.
Mason City Veterans Honor Guard members stand at attention as another member performs the bugle call "Taps" which dates as far back as the American Civil War.
Mason City Veterans Honor Guard members Steven Howell, left, and David Gilbert, right, folding a flag to present to members of World War II vet Robert Welter's family.
Mason City Veterans Honor Guard member David Gilbert presents a flag to Welter's family.
It's tradition that, if possible, a member from the same branch as the deceased offers the flag to the deceased's family.
