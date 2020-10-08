Hy-Vee to offer free COVID-19 testing at Algona, Forest City locations

Hy-Vee recently announced that it is offering free COVID-19 testing at more than 150 Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru locations across its eight-state region.
According to a press release, each location can serve up to 12 patients in an hour.
This expansion comes after testing from Hy-Vee was initially offered at 11 locations in August.
Additionally, children ages 3 and older can be tested "when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian."
Individuals don't need to have COVID-19 symptoms to receive a test, but they will need to register online and receive a test voucher number and appointment at a particular site.
Once registered, individuals can arrive at the pharmacy drive-thru at their appointment time. According to the press release, the process takes about five minutes. Results can be known in three to five days.
At each Hy-Vee pharmacy location where it is offered, testing windows will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Testing hours will vary by location.
To register and view location hours by location, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com.
In our coverage area, Hy-Vee locations offering COVID-19 testing include:
- Algona Hy-Vee, 1500 Highway 169 N., Algona, IA
Forest City Hy-Vee 315 Highway 69 N., Forest City, IA
- Crossroads Hy-Vee, 1422 Flemmang Drive, Waterloo, IA
- Logan Hy-Vee, 2181 Logan Ave., Waterloo, IA
The entire list of Iowa locations includes:
- Albia Hy-Vee, 301 Highway 34 W., Albia, IA
- Altoona Hy-Vee, 108 Eighth St. SW, Altoona, IA
- West Hy-Vee, 3800 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
- Ankeny North Hy-Vee, 410 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA
- Prairie Trail Hy-Vee, 2510 SW State St., Ankeny, IA
- Boone Hy-Vee, 1111 Eighth St., Boone, IA
- Hy-Vee South, 939 Angular St., Burlington, IA
- College Square Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA
- Boyson Road Hy-Vee Drugstore, 505 Boyson Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mt Vernon Road SE, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Sixth Street Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1520 Sixth St. SW., Cedar Rapids, IA
- Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 W. Court Ave., Chariton, IA
- Cherokee Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 1300 N. Second St., Cherokee, IA
- Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA
- Lantern Park Plaza Hy-Vee, 1914 Eighth St., Coralville, IA
- West Broadway Hy-Vee, 2323 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA
- Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA
- West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust, Davenport, IA
- East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA
- Harding Hills Hy-Vee, 3330 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy, Des Moines, IA
- Hy-Vee on Fleur, 4605 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA
- Locust Street Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St., Dubuque, IA
- Emmetsburg Dollar Fresh, 3402 Main St., Emmetsburg, IA
- Estherville Hy-Vee, 1221 Central Ave., Estherville, IA 51334
- Forest City Hy-Vee 315 Highway 69 N., Forest City, IA
- Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St. Fort Dodge, IA
- Fort Madison Hy-Vee, 2606 Ave. L., Fort Madison, IA
- Glenwood Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 409 S. Locust St., Glenwood, IA
- Grinnell Hy-Vee, 320 W. St. S., Grinnell, IA
- Huxley Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 301 S. US Highway 69, Huxley, IA
- Indianola Hy-Vee, 910 N. Jefferson Way, Indianola, IA
- Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. First Ave., Iowa City, IA
- Waterfront Hy-Vee, 1720 Waterfront Drive, Iowa City, IA
- Iowa Falls Hy-Vee, 632 S. Oak St., Iowa Falls, IA
- Johnston Hy-Vee, 5750 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, IA
- Knoxville Hy-Vee, 809 W. Rock Island St., Knoxville, IA
- Le Mars Hy-Vee, 1201 12th Ave. SW, Le Mars, IA
- Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, IA
- Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA
- Newton Hy-Vee, 1501 First Ave. E., Newton, IA
- Oskaloosa Hy-Vee, 110 S. D St., Oskaloosa, IA
- Ottumwa Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1140 N. Jefferson St., Ottumwa, IA
- Pella Hy-Vee, 118 Southeast Ninth St., Pella, IA
- Perry Hy-Vee, 1215 141st St., Perry, IA
- Red Oak Hy-Vee, 1605 N. Broadway St., Red Oak, IA
- Sheldon Hy-Vee, 1989 Park St., Sheldon, IA
- Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA
- Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA
- Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee, 4500 Sergeant Road, Sioux City, IA
- Sioux Center Hy-Vee, 1951 S. Main Ave., Sioux Center, IA
- Spencer Hy-Vee, 819 Grand Ave., Spencer, IA
- Spirit Lake Hy-Vee, 1500 18th St., Spirit Lake, IA
- Storm Lake Hy-Vee, 1250 N. Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA
- Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA
- Crossroads Hy-Vee, 1422 Flemmang Drive, Waterloo, IA
- Logan Hy-Vee, 2181 Logan Ave., Waterloo, IA
- Village Square Shopping Center Hy-Vee, 1311 Fourth St. SW, Waverly, IA
- Webster City Hy-Vee, 823 Second St., Webster City, IA
- Mills Civic Hy-Vee, 555 S. 51st St., West Des Moines, IA
- West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
- Windsor Heights Hy-Vee, 7101 University Ave., Windsor Heights, IA
