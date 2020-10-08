Hy-Vee to offer free COVID-19 testing at Algona, Forest City locations

Hy-Vee recently announced that it is offering free COVID-19 testing at more than 150 Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru locations across its eight-state region.

According to a press release, each location can serve up to 12 patients in an hour.

This expansion comes after testing from Hy-Vee was initially offered at 11 locations in August.

Additionally, children ages 3 and older can be tested "when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian."

Individuals don't need to have COVID-19 symptoms to receive a test, but they will need to register online and receive a test voucher number and appointment at a particular site.

Once registered, individuals can arrive at the pharmacy drive-thru at their appointment time. According to the press release, the process takes about five minutes. Results can be known in three to five days.

At each Hy-Vee pharmacy location where it is offered, testing windows will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Testing hours will vary by location.

To register and view location hours by location, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com.