How Mason City's accounting for lost revenue after COVID-19

"A lot of these revenues are really based off of what we project decreases to be," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "It’s hard because most of our payments lag behind the actual economy."

According to Burnett, it's "almost impossible" to even have projections for total lost revenue because that would require knowing when the pandemic ends. At this point, there are more questions that answers.

"If it’s similar to 2008, we could anticipate a fall of 8-10% in revenue but we also understand that this is different because hotel tax is being dramatically impacted right now with the virtual shutdown of the hospitality industry," Burnett said.

In 2018, Mason City brought in $414,629 from lodging tax revenue alone. Fifty-five percent of that revenue stays in the city's budget and is used for general fund expenses and quality of life funding for residents. Even knowing that, concrete projections are difficult right now, Burnett said that that revenue being even half of what it previous was isn't out of the question.