How have COVID-19 plans in Mason City shifted?

On Nov. 1, the hospital is doing construction on an eight-bed unit for more patients.

"So that should help with some of that demand, too," Schlader said.

At this point, the state as a whole has topped 1,500 COVID-19 deaths for the year and has a two-week average positive test rate of 9.3%.

In Cerro Gordo County, there have been 23 deaths and the 14-day average is 5.1%, though there have been individual days in the month where the rate shot up to 20%. That's a change from the earliest days of the pandemic in the county when cases were low and deaths were non-existent.

"Things changed so much from the beginning that we’ve had to pivot several times and change what the plans were," Schlader acknowledged. "We’ve been successful now with treating it because we’ve changed. This evolves every day and it’s still evolving. We have to be nimble."

Hanft concurs.

Having certain things fixed is important when dealing with something as serious as this virus. But it's also important to be adaptable. To shift when necessary.