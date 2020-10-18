How have COVID-19 plans in Mason City shifted?

The best laid plans during a pandemic are bound to change.
In the Mason City area, in March, when officials in the educational, governmental and health fields were figuring out how to best respond to COVID-19 and how disruptive a surge could be, they looked at converting dorms at the NIACC campus to a makeshift hospital if needed.
At the time, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said that the plan was just one component of what the department was developing as it continued to look at what the local surge might be.
"We’re involved in discussions for what we need to do and how we need to plan," he said. "We’re looking at developing our plan so that when the time comes the people that are involved can help initiate as efficiently as possible."
Seven months later, the time for that particular plan still hasn't come.
"We looked at all options some time ago but the NIACC site right now is really not even a consideration for us," Hanft said on Wednesday. "We would look at other available options but we continue to work with Mercy on an as-needed basis but I think they have a good handle on response."
As MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader put it, the medical center has found better methods.
"It’s always better to keep patients in the hospital setting because there are so many aspects to keep track of and those can be problematic if you go off campus." He said that he couldn't imagine such a plan would be necessary now unless all of the beds in the state of Iowa filled.
Despite a recent uptick in cases for the hospital — Schlader said MercyOne hit a record of 30 COVID patients in the past week — the hospital has been able to accommodate and treat people on site. And with flu season arriving, MercyOne is having to adjust even further.
On Nov. 1, the hospital is doing construction on an eight-bed unit for more patients.
"So that should help with some of that demand, too," Schlader said.
At this point, the state as a whole has topped 1,500 COVID-19 deaths for the year and has a two-week average positive test rate of 9.3%.
In Cerro Gordo County, there have been 23 deaths and the 14-day average is 5.1%, though there have been individual days in the month where the rate shot up to 20%. That's a change from the earliest days of the pandemic in the county when cases were low and deaths were non-existent.
"Things changed so much from the beginning that we’ve had to pivot several times and change what the plans were," Schlader acknowledged. "We’ve been successful now with treating it because we’ve changed. This evolves every day and it’s still evolving. We have to be nimble."
Hanft concurs.
Having certain things fixed is important when dealing with something as serious as this virus. But it's also important to be adaptable. To shift when necessary.
"Our plan has always been to monitor the numbers and be able to react or adjust as needed. ... If we see numbers go up, we will communicate with schools and see what the next step will be," Hanft said.
In a way, the contingency plan is about reacting on the fly. It's as much about response as it is preplanning, according to Hanft.
"We’ve got to work with the situation as it's presented to us and react the best way we can."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
