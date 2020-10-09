How hard have North Iowa hotels been hit this summer?

"We’re not where we typically are but we’re holding steady," James said. In the short run, James said it would be a win if numbers do continue to stay pat.

One thing she said has been helpful is that convention planners, a lifeblood for hotels, are still looking forward and down the road.

"A lot of people think that tourism has been hard hit but we’re seeing an increased number of calls from convention planners," James said. "A 150 group might have to be cut to 75, but 75 is still great. We’ll take it."

"Occupancy has come back a little bit but the other side of it is the rate we’re charging is dramatically cut too," Les Kinseth of Kinseth Hospitality said.

He's listened to industry experts and doesn't believe that there will be a full rebound for properties such as the Best Western in Clear Lake or the Hampton in Mason City, that Kinseth oversees, until the second or third quarter of 2021.

Kinseth shared that his business is trying to boost consumer confidence however it can. They have industry standards they're now operating off and communicating to the public. In the restaurants, they don’t put out things like salt, pepper and ketchup. Everything is wiped down thoroughly when people leave. But that's just one concern for the business to focus on.