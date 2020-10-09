How hard have North Iowa hotels been hit this summer?

Over the seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, travel of all kinds has significantly stalled out.
As of Oct. 7, Transportation Security Administration numbers show traveler figures that are about a third of what they were at the same time in 2019. Auto industry analysts from KPMG have done studies indicating that total driving miles in the U.S. could be cut by as much as 270 billion because of the uptick in things like telecommuting.
And when something such as travel takes a dip, the hotel industry gets affected as well.
Based on nationwide figures from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, more than 1.6 million direct jobs in the hotel business alone could be lost if Congress fails to pass new rounds of stimulus. That number more than doubles when including jobs related to the industry.
In Iowa, numbers show that more than 15,000 jobs out of more than 22,000 could be shed if the economic situation remains the same. In the North Iowa area, not every number is as dire, but those in and around the industry are still trying to improve however they can.
"Now, we’re really focusing on our recovery campaign. If people are going a little stir crazy and thinking of things to do, we’re trying to be on people’s radar and also reminding them how to do so safely," Visit Mason City Executive Director Lindsey James said about how her organization is operating right now.
The earliest days of the pandemic effectively put a halt on any meaningful travel to the area and a number of the city's biggest attractions are still closed, but James said that's provided an opportunity to emphasize outdoor activities that are still available for travelers.
According to James, hotel occupancy numbers for the city bottomed out in April at about 25%, which is a time when numbers tends to be in the 60% range. Two months later, in June, that figure got into the 60% range which is 25% off of normal. In July and August, those numbers largely maintained and were just a tad better than state figures.
"We’re not where we typically are but we’re holding steady," James said. In the short run, James said it would be a win if numbers do continue to stay pat.
One thing she said has been helpful is that convention planners, a lifeblood for hotels, are still looking forward and down the road.
"A lot of people think that tourism has been hard hit but we’re seeing an increased number of calls from convention planners," James said. "A 150 group might have to be cut to 75, but 75 is still great. We’ll take it."
"Occupancy has come back a little bit but the other side of it is the rate we’re charging is dramatically cut too," Les Kinseth of Kinseth Hospitality said.
He's listened to industry experts and doesn't believe that there will be a full rebound for properties such as the Best Western in Clear Lake or the Hampton in Mason City, that Kinseth oversees, until the second or third quarter of 2021.
Kinseth shared that his business is trying to boost consumer confidence however it can. They have industry standards they're now operating off and communicating to the public. In the restaurants, they don’t put out things like salt, pepper and ketchup. Everything is wiped down thoroughly when people leave. But that's just one concern for the business to focus on.
"I don’t know if you could boil it down to one main concern," Kinseth said. "It’s been such a devastating thing...It affects so many different things. Sales are down and costs are up."
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an endless array of costs both tangible a…
Along with the potential for jobs to be lost, the lodging industry having problems also has the ability to impact local government in a major way.
One source of revenue that municipalities rely on is the Hotel/Motel Tax. In 2018, the City of Mason City took in $414,629 from the tax while Visit Mason City received another $339,242 from Hotel/Motel.
For the city, such revenue is used for general fund expenses and quality of life funding for residents. That money dipping means potential dips in certain projects. Back in May, Algona City Administrator Curt Wiseman said that a $200,000-300,000 total annual revenue loss from Hotel/Motel Tax, Local Option Sales Tax, and Road Use Tax, wouldn't be out of the question.
In that study from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, president & CEO Chip Rogers emphasized that more needs to be on the federal to keep from losing a vital part of the economy.
"It’s time for Congress to put politics aside and prioritize American workers in the hardest-hit industries," he said. "Hotels are cornerstones of the communities they serve, building strong local economies and supporting millions of jobs. Thousands of hotels across America are in jeopardy of closing forever, and that will have a ripple effect throughout our communities for years to come."
