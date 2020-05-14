How Cerro Gordo County businesses plan to use local COVID-19 relief money

"Without that we were in a world of hurt," he confessed. Though it won't cover all costs, Coleman said the business can put the $5,000 toward rent, utilities, software programs and payroll. The things that keep the business running.

A number of other businesses have said they are putting the money they received to similar use.

Mason City Senior Center Director Vince Lockwood shared that his organization is using its $5,000 grant on monthly expenses and payroll. According to Lockwood, the shutdowns mean that the Mason City Senior Center isn't able to serve its patrons in the same way. He and three other employees are helping get meals to seniors everyday but that's about it. Bingo games and dance days are a no-go.

"We have over 200 members and they’re not able to come here now," Lockwood said. "Once we open up, we’ll start up our regular routine again."