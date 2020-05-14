How Cerro Gordo County businesses plan to use local COVID-19 relief money

Running a small business at any time is tough.
According to Bureau of Labor statistics, about 80% of small businesses make it through their first year. 70% make it through their second year. 50% to their fifth. 30% to their 10th.
Even more so though at a time when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced business shutdowns and made people leery of going outside to frequent their favorite establishments.
When Clear Lake businessman Shea Coleman opened up a new gym earlier this year, he couldn't have known that his new venture would quickly be stymied by a global pandemic and that revenue loss would break into the $10,000 range. Coleman said that, at a separate, he wasn't entirely sure if the business would even be able to continue with such disruptions.
So being one of more than 100 Cerro Gordo County businesses to receive money through the local Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund overseen by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation was a boon for Coleman.
"Without that we were in a world of hurt," he confessed. Though it won't cover all costs, Coleman said the business can put the $5,000 toward rent, utilities, software programs and payroll. The things that keep the business running.
A number of other businesses have said they are putting the money they received to similar use.
Mason City Senior Center Director Vince Lockwood shared that his organization is using its $5,000 grant on monthly expenses and payroll. According to Lockwood, the shutdowns mean that the Mason City Senior Center isn't able to serve its patrons in the same way. He and three other employees are helping get meals to seniors everyday but that's about it. Bingo games and dance days are a no-go.
"We have over 200 members and they’re not able to come here now," Lockwood said. "Once we open up, we’ll start up our regular routine again."
For area businesses, perhaps none of been hit in quite the same way that the Surf Ballroom & Museum has been. It closed March 17 and has stayed close ever since.
There's no pivoting for the host of the Winter Dance Party and the Wing Ding. They can't do curbside pick up.
Even as Gov. Kim Reynolds' orders have allowed for restaurants, barber shops, salons and gyms to re-open, there no plans yet for music venues. Public gatherings of that scale feel like a pipe dream when "containing the spread" is still such a major priority for local health departments. At the beginning of the week, the Mason City Municipal Band had to cancel its summer dates for similar reasons.
With the $5,000 its getting, the Surf is chipping away at the overhead costs it has which can hit $10,000 a month. "Every little bit helps," they said.
When North Iowa Corridor President & CEO Chad Schreck announced the awards on Tuesday afternoon, he said that the grants (which range between $1,000 and $5,000) would "provide critical short-term assistance to our small businesses so they can maintain or reopen business operations."
A total of 150 businesses completed the final application for the program and requested a total of more than $680,000 in assistance which was $180,000 more than what had been allotted by the various local governments.
With that, the North Iowa Corridor had to consider a number of factors to prioritize applicants including: negative financial impacts on the business, expenses/need and longevity/impact in the community. Because a business like Coleman's had been so majorly disrupted, it got the full $5,000. Which he remains thankful for.
"In this area, people want us to do well."
