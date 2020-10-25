How are Mason City bars doing?

"Social distancing saves lives."

Kim Ryan, who has worked at Burke's for three-and-a-half years said there's been a noticeable change in customers, but it isn't as dramatic as it could be. They're maybe at 80% of what they were pre-COVID. People are turning up, even with the tweaks which include her deploying sanitary wipes from a giant sealed bucket on any used surface as soon as possible.

"Business is good. We enforce it (the health guidance) pretty well. It's really hard on the weekends but, for the most part, everyone understands," Ryan said. "People that come out to the bars, they know the risks."

Midweek at The Place 2B, around about 9 p.m., it's a similar story.

Outside there's a sign requesting that people not move the carefully spaced chairs around. Inside there are three patrons and no masks. Near the end of the bar there's a basket of pre-packaged Halloween candy, the normal for this pandemic year, but it hasn't been picked over much. Like with Burke's, the bartender has a massive bucket of cleaning and disinfecting wipes to draw from when she's not reflecting on never having had a Wednesday like this.