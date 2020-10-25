How are Mason City bars doing?

It's midway through the second quarter of Thursday Night Football with the going nowhere Philadelphia Eagles and the going nowhere New York Giants. The score reads 10-7 but nothing remarkable has happened in the game. Not really.
At Wild Bill's Bar & Billiards in downtown Mason City, the NFC East squabble has only caught the attention of one patron who is sitting on a barstool carefully spaced out from the barstool to the left and the barstool to the right. When he puts his drink down, it's almost in line with the bottles of Defense Zone Hand Sanitizer that stretch up and down the main countertop. Behind him, a series of tables are cordoned off from one another by see-through plastic shower curtains.
The other two customers are taking turns shooting pool in the more darkly lit back half of the establishment. The Animals' 1964 cover of "House of the Rising Sun" is wafting out of the jukebox and kind of haunting the place.
"It's slowly getting back but nowhere near what it was," Trish the bartender said. "Friday nights are a little more back to normal but we still can't have a full house like we're used to getting here."
For her, bartending is her main job. It's how she pays the bills and supports her middle-school-aged son navigating his way through online/in-person hybrid learning. So any kind of downturn in customers directly impacts her.
And right now, things are slower than they used to be at bars all across Mason City.
"We’ve got to work with the situation as it's presented to us and react the best way we can."
On that same Thursday night at Burke's Bar & Grill on the North End, there are about five people spaced around the U-shaped bar. Mask usage is light but there is an abundance of signs. On either side of the opening in the middle of the main countertop are reminders about CDC compliance and urgings for patrons to not stand around at the bar. There are less tables than normal and they're spaced farther apart. Hanging above table four in the northwestern corner of Burke's is a sign that speaks to the importance of certain practices:
"Social distancing saves lives."
Kim Ryan, who has worked at Burke's for three-and-a-half years said there's been a noticeable change in customers, but it isn't as dramatic as it could be. They're maybe at 80% of what they were pre-COVID. People are turning up, even with the tweaks which include her deploying sanitary wipes from a giant sealed bucket on any used surface as soon as possible.
"Business is good. We enforce it (the health guidance) pretty well. It's really hard on the weekends but, for the most part, everyone understands," Ryan said. "People that come out to the bars, they know the risks."
Midweek at The Place 2B, around about 9 p.m., it's a similar story.
Outside there's a sign requesting that people not move the carefully spaced chairs around. Inside there are three patrons and no masks. Near the end of the bar there's a basket of pre-packaged Halloween candy, the normal for this pandemic year, but it hasn't been picked over much. Like with Burke's, the bartender has a massive bucket of cleaning and disinfecting wipes to draw from when she's not reflecting on never having had a Wednesday like this.
Just up North Federal Avenue at Lorados, there are a few more denizens but all the same markers of the pandemic. Unoccupied tables have laminated signs that say "closed to comply with social distancing." Standing around the bar isn't much of a thing. When someone leaves, the bartender is quick about exiting his station to clean up as quickly as possible.
And that's business for some of the ones that are actually open and keeping regular hours.
On the far north end of town, the long-running Kozy Korner, which opened as a billiards spot in 1931, has been closed for COVID-19 concerns for months now. The size of the place just isn't convenient for social distancing practices. Even a bar and brewery with as much space as Fat Hill has kept closed except for carryout orders.
In the early days of the pandemic, there were estimates from the Iowa Restaurant Association that the number of bars and restaurants in the state of Iowa could drop from 6,300 to 5,000 by year's end. Jessica Dunker, president of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said that the Iowa hospitality industry lost $1 billion in March alone.
Driving some of that is that the coronavirus remains the most important problem for people in the country right now. A Gallup poll through the end of Sept. 2020 found that a quarter of those surveyed said that it was their top concern tied with "the government/poor leadership." As long as that stays in such sharp focus, old habits won't come back any time soon.
One of the tunes playing over the speakers at Lorados was the Smashing Pumpkins' 1996 hit "1979." Though it's about adolescence and youthful reveries, there's a line that has a more somber reading in the light of 2020 and speaks to the fears of the present situation continuing.
"With the headlights pointed at the dawn, we were sure we'd never see an end to it all."
