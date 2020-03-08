Hops production reaches into Iowa

“Most hops grown in the US are grown in the Northwest,” said Keri Byrum co-owner of the Cedar Falls Hops Company.
Byrum, with her husband Mike, and Dad Rusty Leymafter began commercially growing and processing hops four years ago. Last month, Mitchell County Extension and Outreach sponsored a hops workshop at the Limestone Brewery in Osage.
“In 1516 beer by law was just water, barley, and hops, and later the yeast was added,” said Byrum, who stated that even today the primary use of the hops is to add aroma in the brewing of beer. “Most hops come from Idaho or the Northwest, where it is hotter and dryer, but hops grown in Iowa are better because we have rich Iowa soil.”
She did warn that though rich soil is important, it has to be well drained for the crop to thrive. She stated there is only about 100 acres of hops grown in Iowa, and their operation only covers seven acres.
The crop demands a great amount of hand labor, and special surroundings. The perennial plants, often live from to 15 to 20 years, and must have a trellis system to grow on. The Byrums’ system uses 22-foot poles that are placed four feet into the ground. The poles connect at the top with a grid of cables. The young plants will reach 90 percent production in three years.
“We use drip irrigation to water and fertilize the young plants. The crop is a heavy feeder and we put on about a 150 pounds of nitrogen a year, some in the fall, and add the rest through irrigation in the spring,” said Byrum.
When a hop plant emerges from the ground in the spring, 20 to 30 shoots (bines) spring from its crown. Three or four of the bines are hand-trained to climb up very tough coconut rope that hangs from the cables above. The rest of the bines will be cut off later. Byrums plant several varieties of hops, so if one variety performs poorly, or loses its commercial appeal, they will have other varieties to meet their customers’ needs.
Growth starts around May 1, and in June the bines can grow as much as 10 inches in one day, and will grow from 18-to-20 feet up the rope to the grid of cables. After the longest day in June the plants quit growing and flower. The bines sets burs, which then form into hops cones.
Plants are susceptible to both disease and insects, and the Bryums have to apply fungicides and pesticides regularly. She warned that precautions should be taken when neighboring farmers use row crop sprays, which can damage hops.
Crops are harvested from mid-August to mid-September. Growers wait until the cones reach 26 percent dry matter, before the bines are cut down, and laid on a hay rack. The harvested bines are then transport to a stationary thresher which separates the cones from the bines, and other debris. Cones are then dried and turned into powder, then compressed into small pellets and sold to local brewers. The Bryums’ goal is to harvest and process a 1,000 to 1,500 pounds of dried hops per acre.
Tony Wynohrad, co-owner of the Limestone Brewery, says he uses from two to ten pounds of hops in his 290 gallon vats for the various brews he produces. He often uses special hops at the end of the brewing process to add special flavor to the brews.
“We spend as much time marketing hops as growing hops, because lots of brewers are locked into contracts with growers from the Northwest,” said Byrum. “If you are in it to make a buck this isn’t for you. There are more things than just money when growing hops.”