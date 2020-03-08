Hops production reaches into Iowa

“Most hops grown in the US are grown in the Northwest,” said Keri Byrum co-owner of the Cedar Falls Hops Company.

Byrum, with her husband Mike, and Dad Rusty Leymafter began commercially growing and processing hops four years ago. Last month, Mitchell County Extension and Outreach sponsored a hops workshop at the Limestone Brewery in Osage.

“In 1516 beer by law was just water, barley, and hops, and later the yeast was added,” said Byrum, who stated that even today the primary use of the hops is to add aroma in the brewing of beer. “Most hops come from Idaho or the Northwest, where it is hotter and dryer, but hops grown in Iowa are better because we have rich Iowa soil.”

She did warn that though rich soil is important, it has to be well drained for the crop to thrive. She stated there is only about 100 acres of hops grown in Iowa, and their operation only covers seven acres.

The crop demands a great amount of hand labor, and special surroundings. The perennial plants, often live from to 15 to 20 years, and must have a trellis system to grow on. The Byrums’ system uses 22-foot poles that are placed four feet into the ground. The poles connect at the top with a grid of cables. The young plants will reach 90 percent production in three years.

