Hog farmers face crisis; King says plants need to be 'up and running'

"The only packer that is going to take my pigs is one that has a legal obligation to," he said.

The plants that remain open don't have the capacity to absorb all the hogs left behind by the closures, and locker plants are far too small to process that much meat.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who also spoke Wednesday, said keeping everyone home isn't working well for the Midwestern meat industry.

"This is a worker safety issue, it is a food-chain supply issue, and it is also an economic issue," Walz said. "We cannot shelter in place until we get a vaccine. We cannot weather the storm that long. So what we have to do is use the best practices that slow the rate of infection."

King said that the pork situation is a "calamity," and he applauded President Donald Trump's move Tuesday to order meat plants to stay open, declaring them critical infrastructure. In response to Trump's order, the United Food & Commercial Workers Union has called on governors to ensure the safety of meatpacking workers.

"We've got too many plants shut down, and too many of them are running at half-speed or less," King said.