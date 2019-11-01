{{featured_button_text}}
Pamela Hinrichs

Mason City All Risk Insurance's Pamela Hinrichs has been certified as an Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist.

This insurance certification recognizes specialized expertise in the fundamentals of agribusiness and farm risk management and insurance.

AFIS' continuing education program is a specialized curriculum consisting of five self-paced courses presented entirely online. Those who complete these courses and maintain their knowledge with an ongoing continuing education program can display the AFIS certification to attest to their knowledge of agribusiness and farm insurance.

Mason City All Risk Insurance is a Mason City-based insurance agency. For more information, visit www.masoncityallrisk.com.

