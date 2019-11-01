Mason City All Risk Insurance's Pamela Hinrichs has been certified as an Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist.
This insurance certification recognizes specialized expertise in the fundamentals of agribusiness and farm risk management and insurance.
You have free articles remaining.
AFIS' continuing education program is a specialized curriculum consisting of five self-paced courses presented entirely online. Those who complete these courses and maintain their knowledge with an ongoing continuing education program can display the AFIS certification to attest to their knowledge of agribusiness and farm insurance.
Mason City All Risk Insurance is a Mason City-based insurance agency. For more information, visit www.masoncityallrisk.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.