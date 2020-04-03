Henkel Construction hires Mason Harms
Mason Harms has joined Henkel Construction Company as the company’s controller. 

Prior to joining Henkel, Harms served for many years as the vice president for business affairs for Waldorf University and most recently as the chief operating officer for Rural Development Partners.

Harms graduated Wartburg College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Drake University with a master of business administration degree. He lives in Forest City with his wife Kelli, and his two children Laura and Jack.

Henkel Construction provides a range of construction and design project delivery services.

