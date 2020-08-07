Health Center cancels annual block party, services still offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Community Health Center of Mason City will celebrate National Health Center Week differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Health Center Week will be celebrated at CHC of Mason City August 10-14.

“The party may be canceled” says Renae Kruckenber, CEO, “but the healthcare services are still needed, and we have added a new way for kids to have a little fun.”

The health care center is offering school-age children free well child checks, immunizations, sports physicals and dental screenings required for school. Instead of offering these services all on one evening they will be available all week long by appointment. If a child is covered by insurance, well child checks will be processed through that insurance, if a child is not covered they can still receive the services.

“This is open to anyone.” said Kruckenberg.

Kids will also have the opportunity to show off their artistic skills with a free coloring contest. Coloring pages may be printed from the Community Health Center Facebook page or be picked up when the child comes in for an appointment any time until Aug. 14. A special drop-off box will be placed outside the front door during business hours for kids to come by an put their finished coloring pages in.