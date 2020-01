Harris & Company CPA, P.L.C., with offices in Ames, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Mason City, and Algona, have joined the firm Hogan-Hansen, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants.

Andy Harris, Sonal Patel and their entire staff will serve their clients as part of the Hogan-Hansen team from its Ames office at 1601 Golden Aspen Drive, Suite 107 and the Harris office at 1370 18th Street, Suite 101 in Ankeny.