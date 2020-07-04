Happy Donkey Mexican restaurant in downtown Mason City is a longtime dream

The biggest difference though between Happy Donkey, which opened Wednesday morning, and Mr. Taco, is alcohol.

Specifically tequila.

At the start, Garcia said Happy Donkey has about 100 different tequila options for customers that span from Jose Cuervo Gold to something like Michael Jordan's Cincoro Tequila brand that can run as much as $1,600 for a bottle. Like whiskey, the pricing can be dependent on how long the alcohol has aged. But it won't stop there.

"We’re going to bring more tequila, probably 100, in the next month or so," Garcia said. "Our plan is to have around 400 different kinds of tequila from the standard to the top shelf."

That's the plan. Garcia wants plenty of $15 bottles sharing a space with bottles that run into the triple digits. Enough that he can stock as much of the different tequilas available in Iowa as possible.