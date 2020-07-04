Happy Donkey Mexican restaurant in downtown Mason City is a longtime dream

One year and six months.
That's how long Mr. Taco owner Luis Garcia spent working toward opening an entirely new restaurant and bar in downtown Mason City. One year and six months of planning, location scouting, permitting, constructing and saving. Garcia said that all of the money he saved in the past 18 months was fully invested in the Happy Donkey Tequila Bar, which means there aren't any loan responsibilities. The ownership is his and his network of friends and family.
"It’s expensive. It was harder than I thought. I’m learning that it costs a lot of money to own a bar but I’m happy," Garcia said. He considers it a challenge but one he's making the most of.
For Garcia that means giving people options.
While the menu for Happy Donkey will resemble that of Mr. Taco's, there will now be breakfast options available after 9 p.m. such as breakfast burritos and huevo rancheros, and there will be different sizes of orders that patrons can place. That means a customer can better tailor an order to their appetite.
As Happy Donkey goes along, Garcia said he does also plan to add dessert options, such as sopapillas and tres leches cake, and include homemade tortillas that people can buy in packs to take home.
The biggest difference though between Happy Donkey, which opened Wednesday morning, and Mr. Taco, is alcohol.
Specifically tequila.
At the start, Garcia said Happy Donkey has about 100 different tequila options for customers that span from Jose Cuervo Gold to something like Michael Jordan's Cincoro Tequila brand that can run as much as $1,600 for a bottle. Like whiskey, the pricing can be dependent on how long the alcohol has aged. But it won't stop there.
"We’re going to bring more tequila, probably 100, in the next month or so," Garcia said. "Our plan is to have around 400 different kinds of tequila from the standard to the top shelf."
That's the plan. Garcia wants plenty of $15 bottles sharing a space with bottles that run into the triple digits. Enough that he can stock as much of the different tequilas available in Iowa as possible.
Along with an expanded menu and a robust drink selection, Garcia said that he intends to make Happy Donkey a place for some live music as well. He wants there to be open mics and karaoke as well as band performances. And at least twice a month Garcia said he hopes that he'll be able to book some Mexican music groups. Perhaps some mariachi or banda.
"This stage is open for everybody," Garcia said.
Even picking the name of the restaurant is something that Garcia tried to get "everybody" involved with.
He consulted and took suggestions from friends and family and had them vote. Some of the options were Banditas, owing to the fact that Garcia has four daughters, and Panchito's which was in honor of his late brother. But Donkey is the name that a majority of the voting bloc chose. So Garcia went with that and added "Happy" to it.
"The donkey is one of the hardest working animals in Mexico and also so docile," Garcia said. "They work and never complain. Same as us. We always work, we never complain."
And that's the vibe that Garcia wants. He wants Happy Donkey to feel welcoming. If someone wants to come in and only spend a few bucks on tacos, it's okay. As Garcia himself joked, "a taco is always better than a plate."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
