Growth in Class B RVs means more work for Winnebago employees in North Iowa

Winnebago Industries, known worldwide for its production of large motorhomes and other leisure vehicles, is experiencing tremendous growth in production and sales of its smaller, Class B vehicles, according to Russ Garfin, director of product management.
Winnebago currently has a 40 percent market share in the Class B segment, he said.
“The Class B’s are definitely outpacing the rest of the market. They are compact sized, easy to drive and have good fuel efficiency,” said Garfin. “Sales have been steadily growing in the past four years and there has been a big surge with single people and with pre-retirement customers. The camper style makes a lot of things possible.”
In addition to providing transportation for thousands of people, the manufacturing of the Class B’s provides a springboard for the local economies throughout North Iowa because of the jobs they provide.
Garfin said manufacturing is done primarily in Lake Mills and Charles City with some ancillary manufacturing done in Forest City.
The newest of the Class B models is the Solis, a camper with a fiberglass pop-top that raises on hinges and gas springs to provide a loft sleeping area for two people. There is a Murphy bed in the main living area that has a table on the flip side to create a flexible workspace. It has all-season capability with a space-expanding rear-door design with a privacy screen. It also has a heated bathroom that doubles as a drying room for wet gear.
“In creating the Solis, we focused on implementing durable and efficient features that go well for people who enjoy a variety of outdoor recreation activities,” said Garfin.
Another popular Class B van is the Revel, a 4x4 that made its debut in 2017. It is built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis with a gear garage in back that can house bikes and kayaks. It is powered by a three-liter turbo diesel engine with on-demand 4WD.
The Boldt model has also been popular, said Garfin. “It is a four-season coach that can thrive in nearly any environment,” he said.
“It has a Pure3 Advanced Energy system that eliminates the traditional RV generator and gives owners the ability to power through the night without the use of shore power,” said Garfin. It is also built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.
While the Solis is the newest model and the Revel and Boldt each have their own success stories, the Travato is the top-selling camper van in North America. It has energy and fuel-efficient systems, “beefier” off-road tires, according to Garfin, and a lithium ion Pure3 energy system that eliminates the need for a traditional generator.
Garfin said the Class B vans are popular because they are big enough to meet most needs and yet small enough to remain family-friendly. Whereas drivers of the popular larger motorhomes (Class A) need to find motorhome parks or similar large facilities, the Class B vans can be parked in traditional parking spaces or in the driveway of a home.
Winnebago, founded in Forest City in 1958, now has nearly 3,000 employees at its plants in Iowa and several other states.