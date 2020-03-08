Growth in Class B RVs means more work for Winnebago employees in North Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In creating the Solis, we focused on implementing durable and efficient features that go well for people who enjoy a variety of outdoor recreation activities,” said Garfin.

Another popular Class B van is the Revel, a 4x4 that made its debut in 2017. It is built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis with a gear garage in back that can house bikes and kayaks. It is powered by a three-liter turbo diesel engine with on-demand 4WD.

The Boldt model has also been popular, said Garfin. “It is a four-season coach that can thrive in nearly any environment,” he said.

“It has a Pure3 Advanced Energy system that eliminates the traditional RV generator and gives owners the ability to power through the night without the use of shore power,” said Garfin. It is also built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.

While the Solis is the newest model and the Revel and Boldt each have their own success stories, the Travato is the top-selling camper van in North America. It has energy and fuel-efficient systems, “beefier” off-road tires, according to Garfin, and a lithium ion Pure3 energy system that eliminates the need for a traditional generator.